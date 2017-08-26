Homes destroyed by wind whipped fire on Bolivar Peninsula

(Photo: 12NewsNow)

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas- At least three homes have been destroyed after a massive fire broke out on Bolivar Peninsula late Friday night, according to 12 News Now.

BREAKING: Three homes destroyed by wind whipped flames on Bolivar Peninsula pic.twitter.com/7nJ4oFNKWW — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) August 26, 2017

A witness says two houses were on fire when firefighters got to the scene. The fire spread to the third house due high winds from Hurricane Harvey.

It is not clear at this time if there were any injuries or if the homes were occupied at the time of the fire.

Daylight video from a reporter with 12 News Now shows what's left of the homes after the damaging fire.

Now that we have some sunlight, you can see the damage from last night's fire in Port Bolivar. 3 homes destroyed. @12NewsNow @12NewsLance pic.twitter.com/iMZZzNdiL1 — Kelsey Johnson (@Kelsey12News) August 26, 2017

