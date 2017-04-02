6 p.m. weather forecast April 2,2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ernest Angley Update - Tiffany Tarpley
-
Deal Guy: Night Vision Home Security Under $68
-
Survivor of Canton shooting gives clues about what happened
-
Cleveland Subway Shooting Update
-
Buckeye Robotics Competition
-
Ways To Save - Phone Backup
-
The Investigator: Supervisor destroyed complaints about bus drivers
-
Weather forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2017
-
NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment
-
Cedar Point ride gets upgrades
More Stories
-
Cleveland Indians sign Roberto Perez to four-year contractApr. 2, 2017, 3:35 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Sunshine is on the way Sunday!Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Marathoners aren't miserly: They'll spend $192M in BostonApr. 2, 2017, 12:17 p.m.