6 p.m. weather forecast for February 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Divers find body in Chippewa Lake
-
VERIFY: How does Aldi food stack up vs. national brands
-
Abandoned puppies found in Streetsboro
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
Tale of the tape: Dairy Queen robbery foiled
-
Owners Arrested After Puppy Eats Heroin
-
Akron murder suspect arrested
-
Ways to Save: A smart way to cut your energy bill
-
This is Us episode 16 aftershow
-
Final AM Weather For Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017
More Stories
-
Body found in Chippewa Lake identified as missing…Feb 22, 2017, 6:58 p.m.
-
Kevin Young, acquitted of 1990 Lisa Pruett murder,…Feb 22, 2017, 2:22 p.m.
-
FORECAST | More mild weatherFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.