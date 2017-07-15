6 p.m. weather forecast for July 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Will your rates go up when Time Warner switch to Spectrum takes effect?
-
Investigation into Akron fire truck crash is underway
-
More than 400 pounds of marijuana seized in Portage County
-
Progressive Field hosts Billy Joel, prepares for Luke Bryan
-
'Painted Lady' home up for sale
-
Dominion Energy Ohio says their facilities did not impact house explosion
-
First Weather - 7-15-2017
-
10-year-old in hot water after neighbor complaint
-
Kent State students to have first Tinder date in Hawaii
-
Lost Cleveland landmarks
More Stories
-
Deceased teens in Akron fire truck collision identifiedJul 14, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
-
Fans get ready for Luke Bryan concert at Progressive FieldJul 15, 2017, 6:32 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Dry Saturday Night, Storm Chances Return…Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.