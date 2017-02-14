9 believed dead after skiers caught in avalanche

Credit: Scubaluna/Getty Images

PARIS - Rescuers now say the chances are slim that any of the nine skiers who were caught in an avalanche in the French Alps today survived.



They had earlier said that four of the skiers had died, but that they were in the process of digging out the five others.



Officials say the skiers had been with a guide near the main slopes when the avalanche hit. They say many were members of the same family. The skiers are believed to be French.



An Alps Security rescue worker said the bodies of the four dead had been retrieved by early afternoon. He said the five other skiers have been located and were being dug out of the snow.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.