ALERT | Wind Advisory issued in several counties

Winds will be whipping the region Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Wind Advisory for the following counties from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Lake

Lorain

Forecasters say winds of 20-30 mph should be expected with “frequent gusts in excess of 45 mph.”

MORE | Current weather alerts

A Wind Advisory is issued for sustained winds of 31-39 mph or gusts between 46-57 mph.

“Winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage without extra precautions,” the National Weather Service says.

Meanwhile, lake effect snow is going to make an impact on portions of the Channel 3 viewing area later this week. See the extended 7-day forecast HERE.

(© 2017 WKYC)