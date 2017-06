At least 10 people hurt when United flight hits turbulence

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Haidet, Ryan)

HOUSTON - At least 10 passengers aboard a United Airlines jet were injured when the plane hit turbulence during a flight from Panama to Houston.



A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Boeing 737 encountered turbulence about 80 miles east of Cancun, Mexico. Weather satellite images showed storm clouds in the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Cindy.



Emergency crews were called to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, where the aircraft landed safely Tuesday afternoon.



A Houston Fire Department spokesman said three passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.



United did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2017 Associated Press