Beach hazards statement issued for Lake Erie through Saturday afternoon

(Photo: WKYC)

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for the Lake Erie shore from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.

The warning applies to the lakeshore stretching from Lucas to Erie counties.

A beach hazards statement is issued when there are swimming risks due to rip currents in the lake. A combination of high winds and large waves pose a danger to swimmers. As a result, it's recommend to avoid swimming.

© 2017 WKYC-TV