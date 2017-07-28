Beach hazards statement issued for Lake Erie through Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for the Lake Erie shore from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.
The warning applies to the lakeshore stretching from Lucas to Erie counties.
A beach hazards statement is issued when there are swimming risks due to rip currents in the lake. A combination of high winds and large waves pose a danger to swimmers. As a result, it's recommend to avoid swimming.
