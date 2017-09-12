Devastation left behind at Codrington Port in Barbuda. (Photo: Satellite image ©2017 DigitalGlobe)

KUSA - Since it formed on August 30, Hurricane Irma has claimed dozens of lives and brought devastating winds, rain and storm surges to Florida and the Caribbean.

The storm wreaked havoc on numerous islands before making landfall in the U.S. at Cudjoe Key on Sunday. FEMA estimates that nearly a quarter of the homes in the Florida Keys could have been destroyed by the storm.

The following satellite images courtesy DigitalGlobe show just how devastating the storms were, and how difficult the cleanup will be ahead.

FLORIDA

Key West

Beach Erosion: Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017

Downtown: Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017

Homes and trees: Jan. 16, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park: Jan. 13, 2017 vs. Sept. 11, 2017

Geiger Key

Jan. 13 vs. Sept. 11, 2017

CARIBBEAN

Anse Marcel Beach on St. Martin

Aug. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017

Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda

April 24, 2014 vs. Sept. 8, 2017

Codrington Port, Antigua and Barbuda

April 24, 2014 vs. Sept. 8, 2017

Necker Island

Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 9, 2017

Parham Town, Tortola

Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 9, 2017

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten

Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017

Providenciales, Turk and Caicos

Jan. 1, 2016 vs. Sept. 10, 2017

Road Town, Tortola

March 31, 2015 vs. Sept. 9, 2017

