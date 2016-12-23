Betsy and the Kling girls deliver holiday weather forecast

(Photo: WKYC)

It's become a WKYC holiday tradition.

On Friday evening, Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling was joined for the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. weather forecast by both of her daughters.

Northeast Ohio has been watching Josie (now 8 years old) grow up, and now Violette (21 months) can join in the fun. Well, on her own terms, of course.

Watch and enjoy the fun...it is live television after all!

The 7 p.m. forecast is above, you can see the 6 p.m. forecast below!

And why not watch Betsy and Josie wrap up the day with the 11 p.m. forecast as well!