Big hail, damaging winds in forecast for Texas, Oklahoma

Multiple rounds of severe weather are in the forecast this week for Southern Plains states, with Texas and Oklahoma at risk Tuesday for big hail, tornadoes and damaging winds.

NORMAN, OKLA. - Multiple rounds of severe weather are in the forecast this week for Southern Plains states, with Texas and Oklahoma at risk Tuesday for big hail, tornadoes and damaging winds.



The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says a mostly rural area of north Texas and southern Oklahoma could see the worst of it Tuesday. Forecasters say the biggest risk Tuesday is for "very large" hail though tornadoes and powerful winds are still possible.



On Wednesday, the threat shifts eastward, and forecasters say about 19 million people in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana could see stormy weather, including the possibility of strong tornadoes.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press