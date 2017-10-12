California wildfire update for Thursday
The death toll from 16 wildfires raging in Northern California is climbing. During searches of destroyed homes, authorities found more bodies, bringing the number of dead to at least 23, fire officials said. Jinah Kim reports from Napa, California. (NBC)
WKYC 5:36 PM. EDT October 12, 2017
