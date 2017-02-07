Chagrin River rises in Eastlake, shelter available to residents

EASTLAKE, OHIO - Floods and high water have impacted various areas and the Chagrin River is no exception.

Earlier, Eastlake Police said the river level was at 9 feet. Now, they say the river is fluctuating around 11 feet and has started to overflow over its banks. Reverse 911 calls were issued to residents in affected areas.

Eastlake Police also say residents living in low-lying areas can seek shelter at the Pal Center, 600 E. 349th Street.

In the event of an evacuation, the Community Center will be open to residents. There is no mandatory evacuation in place as of 3 p.m., but an official tells WKYC that residents should begin making preparations.

Fire officials tell WKYC that areas located upstream along the Chagrin River are also seeing rising water levels.

WKYC has crews in the area, so stay with us for updates.

River in Eastlake continues to rise after ice melt and rain @wkyc pic.twitter.com/B5rQgJ0YQg — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) February 7, 2017

