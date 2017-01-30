WKYC
Channel 3 News starts at 4 a.m. Tuesday for extended weather coverage

Channel 3 News will have extended weather coverage on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4-7 a.m. Tuesday.

WKYC 11:45 AM. EST January 30, 2017

CLEVELAND -- With more snow expected overnight, we're waking up extra early to bring you an extended version of Channel 3 News on Tuesday morning.

Our news will begin airing 30 minutes sooner than usual, which means we will have all your weather details, school closings and traffic information from 4-7 a.m.

Be sure to sign up for our free school closing text alerts HERE so you can be the first to know if your district is closed.

(© 2017 WKYC)


