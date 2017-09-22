Cleveland hits record-tying high temperature on first day of Fall

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

CLEVELAND - The last time it was this warm on this day was 1895!

On Friday, we hit 92 degrees as this hot spell in late September continues in Northeast Ohio. It's 20 degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year.

Normally on Friday in late September, high school football games require jeans and a jacket to stay warm. WKYC Channel 3 forecaster Matt Wintz measured the on-field temperature at Mentor's Jerome T. Osborne Stadium late in the afternoon and found this reading!

(Photo: Matt Wintz/Chris Kunz, WKYC, Custom)

Matt also found the same temperature in the stands.

So what do you do when it's in the 90s? You can head to the beach like WKYC's Brandon Simmons did on Friday. Brandon talked to some residents who took in the sun and sand at Edgewater Beach.

© 2017 WKYC-TV