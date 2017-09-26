Cleveland sees 6th day of above 90 degree temperatures

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

CLEVELAND - The hot weather is coming to an end across northern Ohio, but not before another record high was set on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says Cleveland Hopkins Airport recorded 92 degrees at 1:37 p.m. beating the old record of 91 degrees set on this date in 1998.

Elsewhere, new records were also set on Tuesday at the Akron-Canton Regional Airport with 92 degrees (old record 89 in 1900), Mansfield Lahm Airport with 90 degrees (old record 87 set in 1998), Toledo Express Airport with 92 degrees (ties the record set in 1998) and at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport with 90 degrees (old record set in 1934).

Tuesday was also the 6th day of the longest heatwave of 2017 with the following highs set in Cleveland over the past week:

*September 21: 92 degrees

*September 22: 92 degrees

*September 23: 91 degrees

*September 24: 93 degrees

*September 25: 94 degrees

*September 26: 92 degrees

WKYC Meteorologist Betsy Kling says much, much cooler air will begin arriving in the area starting late Wednesday with highs only in the 60s expected by the end of the week as high pressure moves off to the east and a cold front moves in from the west.

