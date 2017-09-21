Cleveland sets record high temperature, just one day ahead of first day of fall

Thermometer Reading One Hundred Degrees On A Weathered Wall Of Wooden Shingles (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

It's getting hot in here.

Cleveland set a record high temperature of 92 degrees, Thursday.

The record was measured during the 3 o'clock hour.

The previous record of 90 degrees was set back in 1931.

This record high temperature comes just one day before the first official day of fall, September 22.

Fall is around the corner, but these hot temps are here to stay.

According to our Meteorologists, it's going to remain in the mid to upper 80's for the next several days.

