Coastal residents in Florida prepare for king tides
Once again, South Florida's coastal residents are preparing for the potential flooding that comes with the scientific event known as King Tides. Forecasts say that the best chance for areas to deal with flooding are Friday and this weekend. (WTVJ)
WKYC 8:55 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
