Could the weather have impacted missing plane?

WKYC Chief Meterologist Betsy Kling looks at how weather could have played a role in Thursday night's plane crash off downtown Cleveland.

WKYC 9:15 PM. EST December 30, 2016

As investigators try to locate the missing Cessina that departed Burke Lakefront Airport bound for Columbus on Thursday night, a natural question to ask is: Could weather have impacted the aircraft?

There were plenty of snow squalls falling across our area at the time, plus high winds.

WKYC Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling looks back at the weather conditions from Thursday evening in a minute-by-minute reconstruction of the flight. 

