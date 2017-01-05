Doggone Weather: Zeus

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sears announces store closure at Chapel Hill
-
Southwest to end its flights out of CAK
-
Giant Eagle closing two Northeast Ohio stores
-
Crews searching large area for missing plane
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for January 4, 2017
-
Search continues Wednesday for missing plane
-
Missing Plane Carried Six Passengers - Jasmine Monroe
-
Summa health hires new ER doctors
-
3 adults and 3 children aboard missing plane
-
Simulation of what a pilot experiences
More Stories
-
Water restored in Green, no boil alert issuedJan. 5, 2017, 12:26 a.m.
-
‘Major' concert at Progressive Field to be announced todayJan. 4, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
Sears to close Richmond Mall and Chapel Hill stores by AprilJan. 4, 2017, 5:54 p.m.