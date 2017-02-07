Eastlake issues two flood warnings, but no evacuation alert

(Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

EASTLAKE, OHIO - The water levels are now retreating in Eastlake on the Chagrin River after they rose to 11 feet.

Usually the water is no higher than 3 feet.

That's a good sign for people who live in about 400 homes that could be impacted by the flooding of the Chagrin River.

The Eastlake Fire Chief, Ted Whittington, reports he has been watching the situation closely.

Right now Whittington believe the situation is stable, after seeing a gradual rise throughout the day and the waters now receding.

This is the third time authorities in Eastlake have been down to the Chagrin River because of issues this winter.

When would they issue an evacuation?

Chief Whittington says if we see the water coming into backyards accompanied by a heavy rise, like a 2 feet increase in water levels, an alert could be issued through the reverse 911 system.

However, businesses are still open including Trader Jacks, a restaurant along the river.

Earlier, Eastlake Police said the river level was fluctuating around 11 feet and had started to overflow over its banks. Reverse 911 calls were issued to residents in affected areas.

Eastlake Police also say residents living in low-lying areas can seek shelter at the Pal Center, 600 E. 349th Street.

In the event of an evacuation, the Community Center will be open to residents. There is no mandatory evacuation in place as of 3 p.m., but an official tells WKYC that residents should begin making preparations.

Fire officials tell WKYC that areas located upstream along the Chagrin River are also seeing rising water levels.

