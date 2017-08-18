Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island, 3700 km off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean, on July 11, 2010. A total solar eclipse began its 11,000 kilometer (6,800 mile) arc over the Pacific Sunday. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

WASHINGTON - The early eclipse weather forecast looks best in the West and least in the East with patchy clouds muddling up the picture in between.



The forecast as of Friday shows Oregon and Idaho as most promising to have clear sky views, while South Carolina is the most likely to find the sun and moon blocked by clouds.



The National Weather Service also is optimistic about good viewing from St. Louis to Nashville. Meteorologist Mike Musher says overall about half the nation is likely to get favorable eclipse viewing weather.



One private meteorologist and eclipse-chaser fears heart-breaking weather in Wyoming where clouds could hide the eclipse with tantalizing clear skies just off in the distance.

Clouds make it difficult to see the fiery ring around the blotted out sun.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press