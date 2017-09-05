EF2 tornado confirmed from Labor Day storm

The National Weather Service confirms an EF2 tornado touched down Labor Day across parts of Crawford and Richland Counties. Photo is from near North Robinson in Crawford County. (Photo: WCMH-TV)

A storm survey done on Tuesday shows the twister hit one mile west, northwest of North Robinson in Crawford County around 10:43 p.m. and stayed on the ground for over 15 miles moving into western Richland County near the town of Crestline before ending around 11 p.m.

Winds were estimated up to 130 m.p.h. and caused three injuries, but no fatalities.

