NEEF: 2017 Federal fee-free days announced

Five federal land management agencies announced fee-free days for 2017, including National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on September 30. A fee-free day is when federally-managed forests, parks, refuges, and rangelands offer free entry or waive the standard amenity fee for visitors.

Along with NPLD, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Veterans Day are free entrance days at Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, US Fish & Wildlife Service, and US Forest Service lands.

There are also additional fee-free days specific to agencies. The National Park Service will provide free entry the weekends of April 15 and April 22 to celebrate National Park Week Weekends and US Fish and Wildlife Service will provide free entry on October 8 to mark the first Sunday of National Wildlife Refuge Week.

Bureau of Land Management

January 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

February 20: Presidents Day

September 30: National Public Lands Day

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

National Park Service

January 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

February 20: Presidents Day

April 15-16 and April 22-23: The weekends of National Park Week

August 25-28: National Park Service Birthday

September 30: National Public Lands Day

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

US Army Corps of Engineers

September 30: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day (Must be a veteran, active and reserve component service member, or a family member for free admission.)

US Fish & Wildlife Service

January 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

February 20: Presidents Day

September 30: National Public Lands Day

October 8: First Sunday of National Wildlife Refuge Week

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

US Forest Service

January 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

February 20: Presidents Day

June 10: National Get Outdoors Day

September 30: National Public Lands Day

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

