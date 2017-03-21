NEEF: Be a leak detective

Water leak. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

The average American family can waste more than 10,000 gallons of water every year from easy-to-fix household leaks. That’s the amount of water it takes to wash 270 loads of laundry!

During Fix a Leak Week—March 20-26—the US Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging everyone to be a leak detective by looking for clues to find and fix leaks at home. Start searching in the following places:

Your utility bill: If you are a family of four using more than 12,000 gallons of water in January or February, you probably have a leak.

Faucets and showerheads: Check for drips and tighten their connections.

Hoses and sprinkler heads: Tighten those spigot connections and check your sprinkler system for leaks that could hurt your lawn and your water bill.

Toilets: To find a silent leak, put a few drops of food coloring in the tank and wait 10 minutes before you flush. If color appears in the bowl, you have a leak!





