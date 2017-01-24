NEEF: January is radon action month

Winter scene. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Syntheticmessiah)

January is National Radon Action Month.

What is radon? Radon is a radioactive gas produced when uranium in soil decays; it can be found all over the United States. Radon gas moves up through the ground into your home through cracks and holes in the foundation, becoming trapped inside.

The EPA estimates that about one out of every 15 homes has elevated radon levels. You can’t see, smell, or taste radon, but it can be harmful – it is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

Winter is a good time to test your home for radon. When windows and doors are sealed tightly, radon levels inside your home can rise. Testing is easy, inexpensive and only takes a few minutes. If you find high levels of radon in your home, the problem can be fixed! Some radon reduction systems can reduce levels in your home by up to 99%.

