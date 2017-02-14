NEEF: Show some love for birds this weekend

Three baby robins in a nest. (Photo: Thinkstock)

The 2017 Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) takes place from Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20.

Each year, volunteers tally the birds they see in backyards, parks, and natural areas. In 2016, bird watchers from more than 130 countries reported 5,689 species – more than half of the known bird species in the world! Which species might show up in this year’s count?

Even if you don’t spot any rare species, counting the “regulars” is just as important. Volunteers participating in GBBC help track changes in bird populations at a scale that scientists can’t achieve alone.

So, get counting! Anyone can participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count by tallying birds for at least 15 minutes on any day of the count. Get started with these simple instructions for counting and reporting birds. You can also find an online bird guide, tips for making tricky bird IDs, and birding apps.

No backyard? No problem. Head to a public land to count birds! Bureau of Land Management, US Fish & Wildlife Service, National Park Service, and US Forest Service lands are offering fee-free days over Presidents' Day Weekend.

GBBC is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society, with partner Bird Studies Canada.

