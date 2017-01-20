NEEF: Winter salt smarts

Snow shoveling. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Winter weather can bring snow, sleet, freezing rain, and ice to your doorstep.

City, county, and state governments are typically responsible for keeping public roads clear and safe during these winter weather events, but if you live in a private home (even as a renter) you’re probably responsible for clearing ice and snow from your driveway, the area around your mailbox, and the sidewalk adjacent to your home. Are you prepared for the job and up to speed on your winter salt smarts?

After you shovel, different salt compounds (also called deicers) can help keep these areas clear by lowering the freezing point of the precipitation when it hits the ground. When the salt’s individual chemical components mix with the wintery precipitation, they can interfere with the water’s ability to form a solid, or freeze.

This can melt existing snow or ice already on the ground, and help to reduce the amount of ice and snow that will accumulate after the salt is applied. The application of the salt doesn’t completely prevent the water from freezing, it just pushes the freezing temperature of the water from 32°F to a lower temperature, which varies with the type of salt used.

If you are looking to use salt to help with ice removal around your home or vehicle, check the temperature range on the packaging—areas that experience more extreme cold will require different salts than areas that have a more temperate climate.

While salts can be helpful in making sure that your pathways stay safely clear of ice and snow, too much salt can have negative repercussions on aquatic organisms, such as coral reefs, when the snows melt and carries away the deicers into local waterways.

Be sure to follow the instructions on the salt packaging, using the deicers sparingly, and keeping them away from plant life. EPA has a list of deicers that qualify to carry the Safer Choice label (link is external), a label that EPA gives to chemical products that have ingredients that are safer for humans and the environment, without sacrificing quality or performance.

Check out the list of Safer Choice qualified deicers here: http://www2.epa.gov/saferchoice/products (Select “deicer” under the Product Type (Optional) drop-down menu.)

---

Republished with permission from NEEF: https://www.neefusa.org/weather-and-climate/weather/winter-salt-smarts

---

Get more environment news on wkyc.com at http://www.wkyc.com/weather/environment

NEEF