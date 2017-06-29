Ohio politicians call for release of Asian carp study

(Photo: WKYC)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Republicans and Democrats in Ohio's congressional delegation are calling on the Trump administration to release a report on ways to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.



Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat from Toledo who co-chairs the House Great Lakes Task Force, are all asking for the report to be made public.



The calls are growing after a live Asian carp was discovered last week in a Chicago waterway about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Lake Michigan.



Scientists fear that if Asian carp get into the Great Lakes they could compete with native species and devastate the region's $7 billion fishing industry.



Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who this week announced his run for governor, says he also wants the report released.

© 2017 Associated Press