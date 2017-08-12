Final AM Weather Forecast for Sat., August 12, 2017

Whether you're going to the 121st Cuyahoga County Fair, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, or Akron's National Hamburger Festival, Michael Estime has your weekend weather forecast.

Temperatures will be the in the 70s throughout Saturday, dipping into the upper 60s by this evening. There's a chance for scattered sprinkles due to a low pressure system over Lake Erie.

