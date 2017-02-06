Fireball spotted in Midwest sky, may have landed in Lake Michigan

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

Did you see this last night?

According to hundreds of eye-witness reports and as evidenced by surveillance cams, a massive blue-green fireball shot through the Midwestern night sky and is projected to have landed in northern Lake Michigan.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 200 reports from witnesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio and even as far east as New York. One user, Jeremy K., in Pontiac reported: "There was 3 guys in the truck we all seen the same thing. agreed it was the biggest we had ever seen."

Another report, from Aaron J. in Battle Creek: "I was driving on Morgan Road when I saw this. Absolutely beautiful sight. Wish I would have gotten a picture or video."

Check out some of the surveillance footage collected from Wisconsin and Illinois, where most of the eye-witness reports originated.

There's no indication yet of what caused the fireball, nor confirmation of where it actually landed. The AMS projects a "geometric impact point" on the north side of Lake Michigan, just west of Crystal Lake.

Many users reported not hearing a sound as the fireball shot through the sky.

AMS is a non-profit scientific organization founded in 1911. It recorded 3,778 fireball events in the U.S. last year, including 173 in Michigan, according to its website.

Last month, the AMS received 145 reports of a fireball seen over southern Michigan and several other states.

Free Press