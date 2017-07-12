Flash flooding possible through Friday morning

CLEVELAND - Periods of torrential rain is expected starting tonight through Friday morning across a large portion of northern Ohio.

A very warm and humid airmass is in place across the area according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. Forecasters predict thunderstorms will move into the area tonight into Thursday and will be capable of producing extremely high rainfall rates.

Thunderstorms may move over the same areas repeatedly. With soils already saturated from heavy rain earlier this week, flash flooding is possible in any areas where excessive rainfall occurs.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday morning for the following counties in the Channel 3 view area... Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood, and Wyandot.

A flash flood watch is issued when there is potential for flash flooding. Be sure to stay up on the latest forecast with Channel 3 Weather and be "Weather Ready" at wkyc.com/weather

