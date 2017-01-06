Fliers beware! Southeast snow is snarling flights into Saturday

Winter storm 2017

liers faced travel headaches across large parts of the USA Friday as a major storm tracked wintry weather across the Southeast and toward the mid-Atlantic. And cancellations had already spilled into Saturday as carriers preemptively canceled flights ahead of the poor weather.

Nationwide, about 660 flights had been canceled and another 1,675 delayed as of 2:30 p.m. ET. Those numbers could worsen Friday as the storm moved across major metro areas into Friday evening. Already for Saturday more than 460 flights had been canceled.

In response to the weather disruptions, airlines were waiving change fees travelers at numerous airports. All four of the USA’s biggest carriers – American, Delta, Southwest and United – had instituted winter weather waivers and many of the nation’s smaller airlines had done the same.

Among the airports forecast to receive snow Friday was world’s busiest, Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International. Already, more than 360 flights – about 15% of the day’s schedule – had been canceled there as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

For Saturday, about 465 flights had already been canceled nationwide. As of Friday afternoon, Saturday's preemptive cancellations were scattered across numerous airports. Those seeing the heaviest cancellation tallies were Atlanta; Charlotte; Raleigh/Durham; Richmond, Va.; Norfolk, Va.; and Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

Flight disruptions could worsen in Atlanta as forecasts called for the possibility of several inches of snow there by evening, The airport is a major hub for Delta, meaning problems could ripple out and affect the carrier’s operations at other airports.

Another major hub in the storm’s path is in North Carolina, where up to a half-foot of snow could fall through Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airport is one of the busiest hubs for American Airlines, possibly sending problems rippling across that carrier’s network too. The worst of the weather was expected to hit there starting late Friday and lasting into Saturday.

More broadly, the latest storm was expected to snarl flights at airports across the South and mid-Atlantic from Friday into Saturday.

Wintry precipitation was possible Friday in cities like Birmingham, Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville. The worst of the storm appeared likely to hit the Carolinas and southern Virginia. Snow and icy weather was expected to start Friday evening and persist into Saturday.

A mix of heavy snow and ice was expected throughout a swatch of the Carolinas. The potential existed for heavy snow Friday evening and Saturday in Raleigh and Norfolk, Va.

Passengers scheduled to fly through the airports in Raleigh/Durham; Norfolk; Newport News, Va.; Greensboro, N.C.; and smaller airports in that region should prepare for a severe impact on flight operations.

Other airports in the region – such as Richmond, Va., Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C., and Asheville, N.C. – could see continuing flight problems depending on the exact track of the storm.

