Flooding unearths dozens of caskets from Silsbee cemetery

Dozens of caskets were unearthed from a cemetery in Silsbee. (Photo: KBMT)

SILSBEE, Texas - Dozens of coffins were unearthed at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Silsbee after damage from Hurricane Harvey.

One woman told 12 News she witnessed two of her cousins' caskets stacked on top of each other when she visited the cemetery Thursday.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said it met with funeral directors in the area to asses the damage and make sure proper protocol is followed.

Last week, the sheriff's office received reports of caskets floating in the floodwaters.

Investigators found roughly 25 unearthed tombs. So far, all but two bodies have reportedly been identified.

