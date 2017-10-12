Floods and landslides kill 37, leave 40 missing in Vietnam

Floods and landslides after a tropical depression have killed at least 37 people and damaged homes and crops in northern and central Vietnam. (Photo: RTV)

HANOI, VIETNAM - Floods and landslides after a tropical depression have killed at least 37 people and damaged homes and crops in northern and central Vietnam.



The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement Thursday that another 40 people are missing. The disasters injured 21 people and destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 houses, submerged another 16,740 homes and damaged infrastructure and crops in six central and northern provinces.



In the hardest-hit northern province of Hoa Binh, 11 people died and 21 others were missing. The casualties include four families whose houses were buried in a landslide, killing six and leaving another 12 missing, disaster official Quach Viet Hoang said.



The tropical depression hit central Vietnam on Tuesday and brought heavy rains.

