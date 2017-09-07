Floridians find refuge in Cleveland ahead of Hurricane Irma

CLEVELAND, OH - Many Floridians are happy to be on safe, dry ground in Cleveland, escaping Hurricane Irma.

For Kim Argudo’s family, the choice to leave or to stay was a hard one.

“We left behind my husband and our dog in our house,” Argudo said.

They fled to Cleveland to be with family, but all they can do now is pray for the best back home in Ft. Lauderdale.

"That's what we're praying for, that it turns east,” Argudo said.

The Traeger’s also know what it takes to survive a storm.

More than 20 years ago, Hurricane Andrew was their first wake-up call that they watched from their Ft. Lauderdale home.

"I'm just worried because my dad's staying down there actually and he's in the evacuation zone,” Kelsey Traeger, flying in from Miami, said.

"Believe it or not, it was pretty scary,” Laura Traeger, from Ft. Lauderdale, said. “Our neighbor's roof came through the front window of the house and I had just gotten up from a chair that a piece of glass went straight into the chair I was sitting in."

A lot of preparation for an unpredictable monster storm, but for the Woods family it’s ‘better safe than sorry.’

"We drove 14 hours from Sarasota to Atlanta to catch this flight, it's usually an eight-hour trip,” Wood said.

He said they’ll roll with the punches and handle what the storm left behind when they return to Sarasota.

"Nothing is as important as our lives, so we'll take care of that when we get back,” Wood said.

