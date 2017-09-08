Folks with Ohio ties hunker down for Irma

(Photo: Skype)

As Irma's threat looms in Florida, concern grows for those here with loved ones in the Sunshine State.

“It's going to be a mess. We know that," says Eve Aron from her senior living apartment in Fort Myers.

Her husband Joel concurs when he adds, “The tides are going to run 9 feet high."



Joel and Eve Aron have been finishing each other's sentences for 53 years now. In typical form, on Saturday, they'll be side by side. This time among about 2,400 seniors evacuating their living community.

"We cannot stay in our apartments. We must move," says Eve Aron.

So out of their 6 floor building and into the community's boarded up parking garage complete with a generator and food and other supplies, they'll go.

"The garage will be safer they believe because they know it can withstand high winds," says Eve Aron.

West of the Aron’s in Fort Myers, is Valerie Busic's family in Cape Coral. In her words "they're hanging out into the gulf."

"The track just changed again and we're right in the path now," says Busic.

Her extended family will be riding out the storm at her house that's not in a mandatory evacuation zone.

"This is our backyard," Busic shows us on a face time video.

"They've drained the canals pretty low so that we can take on a couple feet of water in the canal but most of the newer homes were built up. My home is up there on the hill. If you had a home built after the hurricane standards changed then we are pretty safe," says Busic.

Her husband spent Friday putting up shutters on the windows.



"Everyone is out of plywood now so some of our neighbors are ripping their fences out the ground and using them as storm shutters. It’s sad but you do what you have to do to save your house and yourself,” says Busic.

Valerie filled the car up with gas and grocery shopped to stock up, especially on water, hunkering down and praying for the best.

Why not just leave?

"There is just no gas anywhere north of Tampa so we’re getting a lot of reports back from people stuck on 75 waiting for AAA to bring them gas. We just don't want to be caught in the hurricane in the van So I think it will be safer to stay where we are," says Busic.



All 3 of them have lived through Florida hurricanes.



Eve Aron points out, “This is the biggest, the strongest so far".

Still, they're leaving everything behind.

“That doesn't matter. What really matters is life and family. You know what's important when you get to be our age," says Eve Aron.

© 2017 WKYC-TV