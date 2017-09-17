Morning weather forecast for September 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wooster Death
-
Indians celebrate ALC Championship
-
American women attacked with acid
-
Wooster football player dies
-
Judge finds Geauga County 'food stamp millionaire' guilty of welfare fraud
-
11pm Weather Forecast September 17 2017
-
Steam in the Valley
-
Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians 21 game win streak
-
6 p.m. weather forecast Sept. 17. 2017
-
Jimmy's Take on the Tribe's 21 game winning streak
More Stories
-
Cleveland Indians earn 3-2 victory over Kansas City…Sep 17, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Summer heat all weekFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Cleveland Browns fall to Baltimore Ravens, 24-10, in…Sep 17, 2017, 4:21 p.m.