Afternoon weather forecast for August 7, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
4-year-old boy shot in head after Cleveland road rage incident
-
Akron man killed in crash during high speed chase
-
Petition to kick Richards off the football team
-
Manhunt underway for escaped Ohio inmate Branden Powell
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
How to rescue your phone from water damage
-
Final Weather
-
4-year-old boy shot in Cleveland road rage incident
-
Early morning weather forecast for August 7, 2017
-
Medina Bike Crash 8.5.17
More Stories
-
4-year-old boy shot in head during apparent road…Aug. 7, 2017, 5:07 a.m.
-
Manhunt underway: ‘Dangerous' Ohio inmate escapes by…Aug. 7, 2017, 7:53 a.m.
-
Akron man dies in crash during high speed chaseAug. 7, 2017, 5:26 a.m.