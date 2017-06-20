Afternoon weather forecast for June 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
9 year old steps up after tractor pins friend underneath
-
The Best Air Purifier For $20 - The Deal Guy
-
GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
How much did LeBron James birthday party for son cost?
-
Final AM Weather for Tuesday, June 20, 2017
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Boy dies at Put-In-Bay
-
President Trump responds to Otto Warmbier's death
-
JR smith sends special message fathers day message
More Stories
-
LeBron James leaving Cleveland Cavaliers for Los…Jun 20, 2017, 10:25 a.m.
-
Nurse saves baby at scene of deadly Parma crashJun 20, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Get to know Chauncey Billups, front-runner for…Jun 20, 2017, 12:20 a.m.