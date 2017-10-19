Afternoon weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: October 19, 2017
Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures while it lasts. Changes are on the horizon next week. Hollie Strano dishes the details in her afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, October 19, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles on Twitter for more.
WKYC 12:04 PM. EDT October 19, 2017
