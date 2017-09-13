Afternoon weather forecast for September 13, 2017
We're keeping an eye on possible rain chances as warmer temperatures settle in. Hollie Strano dishes the details in her afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, September 13, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles on Twitter for more.
WKYC 12:04 PM. EDT September 13, 2017
