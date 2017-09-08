Afternoon weather forecast for September 8, 2017
Chilly temperatures are sticking around with sunny conditions this weekend. Hollie Strano dishes the details in her afternoon weather forecast for Friday, September 8, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles on Twitter for more.
WKYC 12:20 PM. EDT September 08, 2017
