Early morning weather forecast for August 7, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Petition to kick Richards off the football team
-
Overnight Lorain Fire leaves several displaced
-
Breaking the seal: Is it fact or fiction?
-
Forecast late 8.6.17
-
Medina Bike Crash 8.5.17
-
A dynamic duo has life changing friendship
-
Tree falls on SUV, kills Medina woman
-
Back to school shopping
-
Cause of Ohio state fair malfunction determined
-
Aftermath of wrong-way crash: 71 North closed in Cleveland for hours
More Stories
-
4-year-old boy shot in head during apparent road…Aug. 7, 2017, 5:07 a.m.
-
Man dies in crash during Summit County chaseAug. 7, 2017, 5:26 a.m.
-
Investigation determines 'excessive corrosion' as…Aug. 6, 2017, 3:51 p.m.