Final AM Weather for Sat., August 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for August 11, 2017
-
Verify: Could you be poisoned by drinking Moscow Mule out of copper cup?
-
Circle Restaurant in Portage County damaged due to fire
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Plenty of festivals and events this weekend in Cleveland
-
Mother of 4-year-old road rage shooting victim speaks
-
Child dies after mouth taped shut
-
Ways To Save for Friday, August 11, 2017
-
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both above $300 million
-
This Pouch Can Save Your Life - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Two children injured due to ride malfunction at…Aug 12, 2017, 12:31 a.m.
-
Carlos Carrasco takes no-hit try into 7th, Cleveland…Aug 11, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Partly Cloudy & Mild. Isolated Shower!Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.