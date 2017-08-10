Morning weather forecast for August 11, 2017
We're tracking scattered rain showers today with lots of sunshine in the days ahead. Hollie Strano dishes the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Friday, August 11, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles for more.
WKYC 5:12 AM. EDT August 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A closer look at the Velez- Gaspar crash
-
11 p.m. weather forecast August 10,2017
-
Court fight ends for mayoral candidate Eric Brewer
-
Man claims to have spotted Bigfoot in NC
-
Teen charged in fatal Akron fire truck crash
-
Emotional day at Taylor Swift trial
-
Jury finds Joshua Gaspar not guilty for death of state trooper
-
Freighter hits dock in The Flats
-
Heroin bust in Northeast Ohio: 22 suspects facing charges
-
Verify: iPhone Virus Warning Messages
More Stories
-
RECAP: Cleveland Browns top New Orleans Saints in…Aug 10, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Tracking TGIF Showers & StormsFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Attorney explains circumstances of crash that killed…Aug 10, 2017, 9:16 p.m.