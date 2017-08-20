Morning weather forecast for August 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How to make your own solar eclipse viewer: DIY tricks
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Where can you find special eclipse glasses?
-
6 p.m. weather forecast August 20, 2017
-
Hollywood legend Jerry Lewis dead at 91
-
Jay Reynolds joins Sara Shookman to discuss Eclipse
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
Solar eclipse glasses
-
Cuyahoga Falls schools preparing for eclipse differently
-
Confederate statue located NE Ohio
More Stories
-
Here's the exact time the eclipse will be in each…Aug 10, 2017, 4:57 a.m.
-
Solar eclipse glasses: How to find a free pairAug 21, 2017, 6:04 a.m.
-
Eclipse 'watch parties' in Northeast Ohio: ListAug 11, 2017, 11:37 p.m.