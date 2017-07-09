Morning weather forecast for July 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Prime Day Deals Still In Stock - The Deal Guy
-
Matt Patrick dies of cancer
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Cincinnati gender reveal party shooting
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Second standoff in Akron
-
15-Year-Old Set Fire, Caused $3 Million In Damage At Elkin Walmart: SBI
-
Fire burns Painesville ECKART plant
-
Ways To Save - Prime Day
More Stories
-
Uniontown police officer shot; suspect killedJul 10, 2017, 3:49 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Tracking stormsFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Cleveland-filmed ‘American Ninja Warrior' episode…Jul. 8, 2017, 4:21 p.m.