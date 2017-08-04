First AM Weather for Sat., August 5, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Medina mother killed by fallen tree, lightning hits house in Montville
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for August 4, 2017
-
Tree falls on SUV, kills Medina woman
-
Is Dunkin' Donuts getting a new name?
-
City of Elyria heroes speak
-
Ohio Tax Free weekend is here as retailers respond to Amazon
-
Insane Tablet / Laptop Combo Savings - The Deal Guy
-
How to rescue your phone from water damage
-
This Gadget Guarantees Better Sleep - The Deal Guy
-
How you can save money during Ohio's tax-free 'holiday'
More Stories
-
Tree falls on SUV in Medina County, kills mother insideAug. 4, 2017, 10:46 p.m.
-
RECAP | Cleveland Indians beat New York Yankees 7-2…Aug. 4, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Sun/Clouds, Cooler & Breezy!Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.