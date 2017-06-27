First AM Weather for Wed., June 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Outrage in Painesville after officer allegedly mistreats dying dog
-
Euclid man fighting moving company
-
Fire breaks out at west side warehouse
-
Lifeguard makes rescue at Walnut Beach in Ashtabula County
-
Train concert
-
Mobile Morgue used in Summit County
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
Akron Public Schools announce 93 layoffs, including 31 teachers
-
Margaritaville to host grand opening July 11
-
Pioneer WKYC reporter Paul Sciria passes away at 88
More Stories
-
Crews battle fire near West 110th and Franklin in ClevelandJun 27, 2017, 11:32 p.m.
-
Mother of fallen Marine 'Sees the Possible' in…Jun 27, 2017, 10:23 p.m.
-
George Brinkman indicted on 13 counts for deaths of…Jun 27, 2017, 6:15 p.m.